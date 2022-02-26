ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A fire that started from a non-permitted agricultural burn in Elk Grove is now contained, said the Cosumnes Fire Department.
The fire originally started in southeast Elk Grove near Highway 99 and Grant Line Road and spread over 3 acres.
There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.
Cosumnes Fire units are at the scene of a wildland fire is Southeast Elk Grove near Hwy99 and Grant Line Rd. The threat to structures has been controlled but the fire will continue burning for some time. PIO is available at the scene. pic.twitter.com/UjhVupHOgQ
— Cosumnes Fire Dept. (@CosumnesFire) February 26, 2022