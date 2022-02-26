CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A fire that started from a non-permitted agricultural burn in Elk Grove is now contained, said the Cosumnes Fire Department.

The fire originally started in southeast Elk Grove near Highway 99 and Grant Line Road and spread over 3 acres.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.