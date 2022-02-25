SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A suspect has been named in the shooting and killing of a Sacramento man late last month.

On January 25, a little after 2 a.m. police were called out to 3700 block of Dayton Street in Sacramento on the report of a person who was shot. At the scene, officers found a man who had suffered at least one life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was rushed to the hospital, but police say he has since died from his injuries.

Right after the incident, police detectives began their investigation, which led them to a residence, according to the Sacramento Polie Department. They obtained a search warrant and then went inside the home where they found an illegally possessed firearm.

Devonte Lee White, 29, was arrested on illegal weapon charges. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he has remained in custody. Then on Thursday, after further investigation, police detectives obtained an arrest warrant for White for homicide, the Department says.

White was subsequently booked into jail for the homicide and remains in custody.