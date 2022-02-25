GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Nevada Union High School is closed for the second day in a row after closing down the previous day due to a teacher shortage.

Original Story:

Nevada Union High School canceled class Thursday after more than 30 teachers called in sick. It happened two days after the school board voted not to enforce the statewide school mask mandate.

The sign on the door was loud and clear. Sophomore Aaron West went to pick up his baseball gear, but the doors were locked.

“I’m hoping that we’re able to have school tomorrow,” West said Thursday.

On Wednesday, hundreds of students had to sit in the auditorium to watch a movie because the school was short-staffed again with not enough teachers on campus to teach class.

Eric Mayer is a physics teacher and president of the district’s teachers union. He says the 30-plus sick calls Thursday were an entirely uplanned reaction to the school board’s decision, which he says violates teacher contracts.

“The board passed a resolution that says we are not going to enforce state law,” Mayer said.

The decision came at a Tuesday night board meeting where an outspoken Mayer argued the union’s case, but the district says it’s trapped.

“We’re in this damned if we do, damned if we don’t situation,” said district Superintendent Brett McFadden.

He says the district can’t enforce the state mandate by sending maskless students home without violating federal law, which guarantees a free and equal education for all.

“I think this district is a microcosm of what’s happening across the country,” McFadden said.

The district and the union were in talks Thursday afternoon. We asked what happens Friday — that’s one question everyone seems to agree on.

“I can’t answer this for you,” McFadden said.

The Rocklin Unified School District voted to make masks optional. We asked if the district anticipates similar pushback from teachers. The district didn’t answer yes or no but said they will “work with employees” to answer “any questions or concerns.”