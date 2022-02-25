MEADOW VISTA (CBS13) – One person has died following a house fire in Placer County on Friday morning.

At around 6:45 a.m., firefighters from the Placer Hills Fire Protection District were called out to a structure fire in Meadow Vista. Firefighters rescued one person from the home via a second-story window but a second person at the home has died, according to a statement from the Placer Hills Fire Protection District.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death. The exact cause of the fire is also under investigation.