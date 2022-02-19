STOCKTON (CBS13) — A missing dog was reunited with its owner after 12 years, reported the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

On February 10, an Animal Services Officer received a call about a stray dog dropped off on a rural property near Stockton.

When they checked the dog for a tracking chip they found that the dog, named Zoey, had been reported missing from Lafayette back in 2010.

The dog had been missing for so long that the tracking chip company had declared her dead in their records.

However, they were able to contact the owner from the tracking chip information and reunite Zoey with her family after a 12-year separation.