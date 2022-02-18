TRACY (CBS13) — A 27-year-old Tracy man has died after he crashed into several police vehicles in the Tracy Police Department’s parking lot Thursday night.

Tracy police say the crash happened around 9:46 p.m. in the north parking lot of the department.

Officers immediately responded to the scene and found that a black 2009 Pontiac G6 had crashed into four unoccupied police vehicles parked in the lot. The car ended up on top of an unmarked police vehicle, officers say.

The driver of the Pontiac was unconscious when officers found him. Life saving measures were started by officers before medics arrived. He was then rushed to the hospital, but has since died from his injuries.

Investigators believe the driver was speeding westbound on East 11th Street when he veered to the left and went off the road. The car then struck a tree before crashing into the four parked police vehicles.

It’s unknown, at this point in the investigation, if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The name of the driver who died has not been released.