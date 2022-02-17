CBS News SacramentoWatch Now

Pops Fundraiser
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=431790528744584&set=a.202272635029709
https://www.instagram.com/popspremiummeat/?hl=en

Shop Class
https://rosemont.scusd.edu/ecd
Instagram: ECD_RHS
Youtube: Official ECD RHS

READ MORE: ‘I Was Shocked’: Natomas Student Tells Her Side In Video With Fight, Racist Comments

Sacramento SPCA
Same-Day Adoption Appointments
Tuesday through Saturday
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org

READ MORE: Customers Turn Up Heat On Sacramento County To Save Beloved BBQ Spot

“A Gay in the Life”
5PM Monday nights
@spodifygreenroom

New in the Neighborhood: Mayweather Boxing

MAYWEATHER B+F – Coming Soon

MORE NEWS: 'Endemic Approach' To Coronavirus Pandemic — What it Means for Californians


Instagram: Mayweatherfitelkgrove