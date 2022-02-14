OLYMPIC VALLEY (CBS13) – A teenage boy was killed in a skiing accident at Palisades Tahoe ski resort over the weekend.

At around 2 p.m. Sunday, two teens, one on the Palisades Tahoe Big Mountain Competition Team, and another from the Olympic Valley Freestyle Team, were skiing on the Yellow Trail on the Alpine side of the resort when they collided, according to resort spokesperson Kat Walton.

The teen with the Palisades Tahoe team died as a result of his injuries. The other skier was flown to Renown Hospital in Reno where he is said to be recovering. His identity has not been released.

The teen who died has been identified as Scotty Lapp, a sophomore at North Tahoe High School, according to a Tahoe Truckee Unified School District statement.

A crisis counselor was at the resort on Sunday offering comfort to the boys’ teammates. Support services are also being offered for students at the high school.