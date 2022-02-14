SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) — Police are under fire in San Francisco over claims the department used a woman’s DNA from a rape kit to link her to a later crime.

Explosive allegations Monday came from the district attorney in San Francisco who claims the police department has been entering DNA from sexual assault victims into its criminal database.

District Attorney Chesa Boudin says a woman was recently arrested for a felony property crime based on her DNA collected years ago in a rape kit.

Boudin hasn’t provided any other details about the case, saying his office is still investigating. But according to the SF Chronicle, that could violate constitutional protection against unreasonable searches and seizures and the Victims’ Bill of Rights.

State Senator Scott Weiner, whose district includes San Francisco, called the allegations “troubling,” saying in a statement:

“If survivors believe their DNA may end up being used against them in the future, they’ll have one more reason not to participate in the rape kit process. “If necessary, i’ll seriously consider introducing state legislation to ban the practice.”

The chief of San Francisco police says he’s investigating the claims, saying if it’s true, he’s committed to ending the practice.

Boudin plans to hold a news conference on the matter Tuesday morning.