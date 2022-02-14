CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
Filed Under:California State Capitol, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect has been arrested after several windows at the California State Capitol were broken last week.

California Highway Patrol says, early last Thursday morning, the suspect went up to the north side of the Capitol and started throwing objects at windows.

READ MORE: Sacramento Will Review Plans for Sleep Train Arena's Future

Four windows were broken by the suspect, officers say. The objects that were thrown were found to have been weights, CHP says, similar to the ones that are found in weighted workout vests.

READ MORE: Sheriff: Butane Honey Oil Lab Caused Explosion At Stockton Motel

The suspect was soon identified as a man named Eric Spies. The 30-year-old suspect was arrested and has been booked into Sacramento County Jail on a felony vandalism charge.

MORE NEWS: Teenage Skier Killed In Crash At Palisades Tahoe Identified As Scotty Lapp

Exactly how officers identified Spies as the suspect was not disclosed.