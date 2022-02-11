Question of the Day / Dance Party Friday - 2/11We close out the work week with Courtney's Question of the Day: What is one of your goals? Everyone answers, and then we dance our way into the weekend! Have a great weekend, we appreciate you hanging out with us today! Make sure to tune in tomorrow morning at 7 for Good Day Weekend!

13 hours ago

Just Win Baby Picks The Big Game!Well, the football season ends this Sunday, with some kind of super game. Johnny the Serb and the Just Win Baby have graced us with their picks all season, and have been very successful! Today, they wrap up the season and pick the big game!

13 hours ago

Lodi Salvation Army honors First Responders!Today the Lodi Salvation Army is providing lunch and dessert, along with celebratory balloons, to each of the four Lodi Fire Stations, Lodi Police Department and the Woodbridge Fire Stations! They're joining Courtney to tell us more!

13 hours ago

Valentine's Day Dinner at Polanco CantinaHow about a Valentine's Day dinner at DOCO? Big Al is at Polanco Cantina in the Downtown Commons, checking out the menu!

13 hours ago

Valentine's Day Thrift Shopping at Goodwill!"The Dress Fiend" Phoebe Verkouw joins Courtney from the West Sacramento Goodwill, showing us some great finds for Valentine's Day!

13 hours ago