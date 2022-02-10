CAMINO (CBS13) — Described as having the face of an angel, a 14-year-old killed in a hit-and-run while walking with her friend after school is being remember by her El Dorado County community.

Her name is Julianna Abballo. She was an eighth grader at Camino Elementary School. Family friends posted a photo of Juliana on a fundraising site, describing her as “shy” and “sweet” with a smile that could light up a room.

She leaves behind two grieving parents and six siblings.

The driver accused of hitting her — Anthony Baron Smith, 23 — is scheduled to appear in court Monday and faces charges of voluntary manslaughter and DUI.

“Beautiful little girl. it’s just a shame,” said Jim Harmon Jr., who has lived in the nearby Placer County community for 33 years.

He went to a makeshift memorial for Julianna to offer prayers.

The memorial moved Wednesday from the north shoulder of Carson Road to a safer spot on private property. A photo of a younger Julianna was surrounded by cards, flowers and gifts left behind by those who miss her most.

“What’s there to say? I guess God has a plan but sometimes it’s hard to understand someone whose life is so short,” Jim Harmon Jr. said.

El Dorado Fire responded to the call Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Chief Tim Cordero says the scene was tough on his crew. He hopes the outpouring of support is a comfort for the family.

“It’s kind of one of the benefits of living in a small community, is the support for the family during this really tragic event,” he said.

A memorial was also held for Julianna at her school Thursday evening.