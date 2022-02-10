CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Students were shocked and silenced for a second time as thieves targeted a local music school. The latest break-in happened Thursday morning.

Students and staff at the School of Rock in Carmichael say they are hoping the scales of justice will put this band of thieves behind bars.

The school offers individual and group music lessons – from singing hits from Harry Styles to drumming a four-four beat. But thieves targeted the campus on Fair Oaks Boulevard in the early morning hours, taking off with the kids’ tools of the trade – five acoustic, electric and bass guitars.

“It’s unfortunate because the kids use these every single day they’re here for their lessons or the instructors use them.” said Jason Kline, owner of School of Rock.

“The kids depend on the equipment here,” said vocal student Shannon Enos.

“I’m kind of sad that some people broke in and stole stuff,” said student Liam Cobleigh.

Surveillance video shows the suspect’s vehicle pulling up in the back parking lot.

“There’s two guys in a car, one guy gets out with a crowbar and he ajars the backdoor and gets in,” Kline said.

And it’s not the first time the school’s been hit – a similar break-in happened last December.

“Honestly like really upset. This place is like so cool teaching young people how to perform,” Enos said.

Some kids are now playing on borrowed instruments as they practice for upcoming recitals and public performances.

“We want our children to be able to learn instruments and if they have nothing to be able to practice on and nothing to be able to play on, then they loose the opportunity to be able to learn,” said parent Amy Cobleigh.

But these musicians say this crime won’t stop the music.

“It’s a little shakening but we’re going to keep moving on and keep rocking,” Kline said.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a silver toyota sedan with damage to the driver’s front side– and does not have a license plate.