SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A gas leak has prompted some people to evacuate from a South Lake Tahoe neighborhood on Monday.

The scene is along the 3700 block of Larch Avenue.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue crews are at the scene and say the leak appears to be from a broken meter buried in heavy ice. A Southwest Gas crew is also at the scene to deal with the situation.

Two nearby properties have been evacuated due to the gas leak, South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue says.

No other details about the incident have been released yet.