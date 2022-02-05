NEWCASTLE (CBS13) — Firefighters rescued the driver of a vehicle that was crashed and teetering over an 8-foot ravine, said the Newcastle Fire Protection District.
According to a Facebook post made by the Newcastle Fire PD, crews discovered the vehicle while returning from an incident in Penryn.
They arrived to find the vehicle teetering over the edge of an 8-foot ravine at which point they stabilized the vehicle in order to keep the occupant safe.
Next, they extricated the driver who was uninjured.
This took place on Taylor Road near Red Ravine Road in Newcastle.