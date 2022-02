Question of the Day 2/4/2022 Question of the Day 2/4/2022

Choose Your News - The Leftovers 2/4/2022 Choose Your News - The Leftovers 2/4/2022

Galentines CelebrationAre you spending time with a galentine instead of a valentine? Julissa Ortiz is in Lodi with many Galentines ideas for your celebration!

14 hours ago