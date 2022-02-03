SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Police Department on Thursday said investigators located a vehicle believed to have been involved in a January 30 hit-and-run that killed a man.

The police department on Wednesday released stock images (seen below) of a Mazda 3 believed to be similar to the one involved in the collision and asked the community for help in locating it.

Sacramento police did not say where the vehicle was located and if any arrests have been made. The department said the investigation remains active.

The collision happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of Power Inn Road and Butte Avenue.

According to the police, officers found a man in the roadway with serious injuries. That man was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving measures.

Sacramento police said the man was a struck by a vehicle believed to be a 2009-11 Mazda 3 sedan. The vehicle is believed to have a missing passenger mirror, a damaged right headlight and damage to the right side of the windshield.