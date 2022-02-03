MODESTO (CBS13) — Three area teens are dead after a vehicle ran a red light and was hit by a semi-truck in Modesto.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon in the intersection of West Briggsmore Avenue and Carver Road.

Five people were in the sedan at the time of the crash. Two died at the scene and three others were taken to the hospital in critical condition. That’s where a third teen later died, the Modesto Police Department said.

The identities of those killed have not yet been released, but police said they were 15, 16, and 17 years old.

Modesto police announced on Thursday that the driver of the sedan – 20-year-old Modesto resident Dearin Koeur – had been arrested. He’s facing charges of vehicular manslaughter and child endangerment for allegedly speeding and running two red lights leading up to the crash.

On Wednesday, Grace M. Davis High School Principal Michael Shroyer sent an email to students’ parents saying that three passengers who were killed in the crash were students at the school.

“I realize this is a tremendously devastating loss to our students’ families, our Davis Spartan student body, teachers, staff, and the community,” he wrote. He went on to say further on in the email, “We are deeply saddened by this devastating loss. Our thoughts are with the families of the students who lost their lives in this tragic accident.”