LODI (CBS13) — Late night and early morning drivers are being alerted about a full closure of Highway 99 in Lodi this week.

Caltrans says both north and southbound Highway 99 will be closed from Highway12/Victor Road to Turner Road. The closure will be in effect from 11 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

Crews will be doing bridge clearance work on the Lockeford Street Overcrossing to try and eliminate high-load strikes on the structure.

Northbound drivers will be detoured at Exit 266/Highway 12, then turn right onto Victor Road, left onto Cluff Avenue, left onto Black Diamond Way, right onto Beckman Road, then back onto Highway 99

Southbound drivers will be detoured at Exit 267A/Turner Road to Cherokee Lane, then east onto Highway12/Victor Road.

Drivers should expect delays of between 5-10 minutes, Caltrans says.