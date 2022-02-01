SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man accused of setting off pipe bombs in unoccupied cars has a history of drug- and weapons-related arrests.

Investigators arrested 23-year-old Cody Wiggs, who is being accused of setting off the explosions.

Frank Maskey was home Saturday when he saw police and a bomb squad unit surrounding his neighbor’s house in their Oak Park neighborhood.

“It was intense, I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said. “They had the whole thing barricaded.”

CBS13 obtained exclusive video of the damage. One explosion happened on 34th Street and another just blocks away on 32nd Street only five days apart. Evidence of a third explosion was also found along with two active pipe bombs.

One of those detonations happened near Maskey’s house.

“It literally bounced the house on the foundation,” he said.

Maskey claims there have been multiple explosions in the past several weeks.

“When it started becoming what I thought was high explosives because it was so intense, that is when I started getting worried,” he said.

CBS13 dug deeper into the alleged bomber’s criminal history. Wiggs was arrested in 2017 in Lodi for possessing a loaded gun and methamphetamine. Court records show, in Sacramento, he was sentenced to 90 days in a work project after possessing a dagger last year. In San Joaquin County, he has been accused of domestic violence and arrested four other times on drug, gun and vandalism charges.

An alleged serial bomber is now behind bars, and neighbors hope this will help them feel safer in their homes.

“It’s crazy, at any moment, things could go off before the arrest and now it’s nice that it’s taken care of,” Maskey said.

Wiggs is being held without bail on felony charges. He is expected in court Tuesday.