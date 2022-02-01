SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A packed community meeting was held Tuesday to discuss a plan to put a homeless shelter next to a non-profit that houses at-risk youth in Sacramento.

Dozens of people turned out. Many business owners voiced safety concerns over the proposed shelter, which is located at the old Powerhouse Science Center building on Auburn Boulevard.

Right next door is the Children’s Receiving Home of Sacramento. The organization opposed the plan and previously issued a statement reading, in part:

“…we take the trial period seriously and will monitor and report impacts on our kids and campus, as our primary responsibility is to protect them…”

The Sacramento City Council approved the plan but community pushback now has that plan on pause.