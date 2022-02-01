LOOMIS (CBS13) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has identified the law enforcement agency associated with a traffic stop that raised suspicions with a driver.

The officer was with the state’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

The officer’s legitimacy was called into question when, last week, the driver of an unmarked truck used red and blue lights to pull over another motorist in the Loomis area. The driver was reportedly wearing a dark green law enforcement-style uniform, but the motorist wasn’t able to identify a specific agency the sheriff’s office says.

The sheriff’s office obtained surveillance video taken of the pickup, a dark-colored Nissan Frontier with a toolbox in the back, it had no obvious markings of being from a law enforcement agency.