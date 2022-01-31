MANTECA (CBS13) — Investigators are seeking the public’s help in locating a vehicle believed to be involved in a deadly December hit-and-run.

The Manteca Police Department released a photo of a vehicle believed to be a similar model to the one involved in the December 30 collision. The vehicle in the photo below is not the suspected vehicle and is only similar in appearance.

The vehicle is believed to be 2011-15 Chevy Cruze, green in color with chrome trim on the side windows.

The crash happened in the area of West Yosemite Avenue and Trevino Avenue. Manteca police said a male pedestrian was struck and found unresponsive by first responders.

That person was pronounced dead at the scene moments later.

Anyone with information on the potential location of the suspected vehicle is asked to contact the Manteca Police Department.