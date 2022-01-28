SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — After a fire burned through the center building of the West Wind Drive-In Theater in Sacramento, the theater has finally reopened.

The theater reported that the fire burned through the first floor of the building, below the room that housed all of their projectors. Luckily, the projector room was barely damaged and has allowed the theater to reopen within a week of the incident.

Significant damage was done to the first floor of the building, however, no one was injured.

