SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It only took hours for a massive Bullmastiff mix at the Sacramento SPCA to find his forever home — and now an even bigger dog is set to go up for adoption.

Dom, a 185-pound pooch who the Sacramento SPCA believes to be around six-years-old, had just been put up for adoption Friday. And Dom found a new family not even 24 hours later.

The Sacramento SPCA said Dom will still need to spend a few days at the shelter so he can be neutered before going off with his new family.

Dom had arrived at the shelter as a stray, but he didn’t arrive alone. According to the shelter, Kenai — a 191-pound Malamute mix — also arrived as a stray at the same time.

“Malamutes are pretty big dogs, but he also has a little bit of extra fluff,” the Sacramento SPCA said of Kenai.

Kenai is expected to go up for adoption on Saturday.

The Sacramento SPCA is currently running a 30-for-30 promotion, with adoption fees reduced to $30 for any dog over 30 pounds — that’s $80 off the normal price.