SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento coroner has identified the victim of a deadly hit-and-run that happened early Thursday morning near the El Camino Avenue overpass and Business 80.

The person killed was identified as Matthew Cody Davis, 33.

The crash happened a little after 2:30 a.m. The Sacramento Police Department said officers initially got a report of an apparently unoccupied vehicle in the road that looked to have been involved in a crash. Shortly later, reports came in of a second vehicle that exited at El Camino Avenue and came to a rest in an embankment.

Davis was identified as the driver if that second vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene

The driver of the first vehicle has not yet been located.

The crash closed the overpass for several hours Thursday.