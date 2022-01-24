SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones is running for congress.

Jones made the announcement in a Facebook post Monday morning. He’s running for the 3rd Congressional District, which Democrat John Garamendi currently represents. But Garamendi is running for the newly re-drawn district eight.

We asked Jones how he thinks his time as sheriff could impact the race.

“Well I’m hoping it will help,” the sheriff said. “I’m thinking I got a record of not only 33 years at the sheriff’s office, but the last 12 as sheriff. And obviously, the things that I’ve done there, standing up for things that I believe in, standing up for public safety for victims when those things aren’t always talked about as much as I’d like them to be talked about. I think I have gathered a following.”

Jones will be running against Assemblyman Kevin Kiley for district three, which includes the foothill cities of Roseville, Auburn, Grass Valley, Truckee and South Lake Tahoe and runs much of the California-Nevada state line from Sierra County to Inyo County.