SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An off-duty Oakdale police officer is expected to make a full recovery after accidentally shooting himself with his firearm, authorities said Wednesday.
The Oakdale Police Department said it happened at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Sutter General Hospital in Sacramento. The department said the officer was at the hospital visiting family.
According to Oakdale police, the officer was handling his weapon when it was accidentally discharged. It is unclear why the officer was handling his firearm.
The officer has already undergone surgery for the gunshot wound.
The officer has already undergone surgery for the gunshot wound.

No one else was injured in the shooting.
The Sacramento Police Department conducted the initial investigation and deemed it an accident. The Oakdale Police Department is conducting its own internal investigation.