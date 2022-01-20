ORANGEVALE (CBS13) – People are reacting with sadness and shock to the news that The Boardwalk, a staple of the local rock and roll community is closing its doors.

The owner of The Boardwalk announced Wednesday at the Orangevale venue would be closing its doors after 35 years of hosting bands. The Boardwalk issued a statement saying It just couldn’t recover financially from dwindling crowds, largely due to the pandemic.

Here’s how some people are reacting to the closure of The Boardwalk on Facebook:

“This was where my first concert was in 4th grade lol.” -Erica Webber

“No way!! Place is LEGENDARY!! They definitely helped support local and underground artists.” – Kevin Sira “Many many memories…..so sad to see go.” – Kai Keeney “I pray for healing and rest for Sandy. She did her best to keep it going. I hope whoever buys it honors the history of this iconic venue. And upgrades it a bit.” – Sally Dexter

You can see many more comments and leave your own on CBS13’s Facebook post below.

The Boardwalk was put up for sale in April 2021 after part-owner Mark Earl passed away from leukemia, and Mark’s wife, Sandy, who was recovering from reconstructive breast cancer surgery, was left to run the business.