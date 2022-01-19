SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two minors were arrested after a shooting in South Sacramento this week, police said Wednesday.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to the area of Florin Road and 24th Street at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday following several reports from the community regarding a shooting that had just taken place. Callers stated multiple people had been shot.
Officers located one minor with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the foot, and he was later transported to the hospital for treatment.
A gang enforcement team was called to the scene and assisted with locating a suspect vehicle parked in front of a residence, authorities said. Investigators identified a male, also a minor, who was inside the residence as a suspect and arrested him for charges related to the shooting.
Not long after, another shooting victim — also a minor — had arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. This person was also identified as another suspect in the shooting and was booked for related charges after receiving treatment.
Seven illegally possessed guns were seized during the investigation, police said.