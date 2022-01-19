PENRYN (CBS13) – A traffic stop in Penryn led deputies to a stash of heroin.

On January 13 at 8 p.m., a Placer County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a vehicle on Boyington Road. The deputy talked with the driver, 33-year-old Whitney Ross, of Auburn. The passenger of the vehicle was on probation, so the deputy was able to search the vehicle and reportedly found two glass smoking pipes and a box that contained 24 grams of heroin, a scale, multiple zip-lock baggies, and a large amount of cash, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Office statement.

Ross was arrested for possession and transportation of heroin for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.