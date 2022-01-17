SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — People were picking up paintbrushes to help make a Sacramento neighborhood a little less bleak.

More than 200 volunteers used their Martin Luther King Jr. holiday to turn one bare brick wall in the Valley Hi community into the city’s newest community mural.

The 20-foot tall painting shows several multi-cultural historical figures and was designed by professional artists who mapped out the mural in a Paint-by-Numbers layout.

All people had to do was grab a brush and donate a little time.

“Sometimes, you have to be careful not to get it on the other colors and not mess up,” said artist Layla Martinborough.

“It is a vibrant celebration of the Valley Hi community and it’s something that you can see from the freeway, from Mack Road,” Emily Loen with Community Murals Sacramento.

Five more Paint-by-Numbers murals are planned this year in other Sacramento neighborhoods.