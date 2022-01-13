VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A heavy law enforcement presence gathered at Kaiser Vacaville following reports of a person with a gun inside the hospital, police said Thursday evening.

The Vacaville Police Department said they received reports of the armed person just after 6 p.m. The suspect had already fled the scene when officers arrived.

There were no reports of a gun being fired and no injuries were reported. A description of the suspect was not released.

Vacaville police said the hospital’s emergency room remained open while the investigation has closed the pharmacy. Police said there is believed to be no active threat at the hospital.