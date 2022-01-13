Selling Sacramento
Brea Laurene
The Key RE Team- Realty One Group
916.899.4035 / Keyreteam@gmail.com
Instagram: Brealaurenerealtor
Facebook: The Key RE Team- Mickie Major & Brea Laurene- https://www.facebook.com/thekeyreteam
http://www.breahoston.myrealtyonegroup.com
World Traveler Coffee
4364 Town Center Blvd.
Unit 110
El Dorado Hills
Kaleo Fitness
1271 Pleasant Grove Blvd
Roseville
916.799.8788
https://www.bodybymissi.com/
@kaleo.fitness
New in the Neighborhood: Maven on Broadway
http://www.mavenbroadway.com
Follow us on Instagram @mavenbroadway for details on our grand opening!
916.545.1575
Camille Maher/founder of Camille Bear Beauty
IG:@camillebearbeauty
http://www.camillebearbeauty.com
Republic Try-Outs
January 15 & 16
Pre-registration is required
SacRepublicFC.com/Tryouts
@SacRepublicFC
Sac Dance Academy
http://www.sacdancelab.com
916-572-8336
@sacdanceacademy