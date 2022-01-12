Posh Hair Store
Arden Fair Mall
1689 Arden Way
Sacramento
916-418-4157
http://www.poshextensionbar.com
Instagram: poshhairstore
Discount code : poshlovesgoodday
15% in-store or online.
Girl Scout Kick-Off
http://www.girlscoutshcc.org
http://www.facebook.com/GirlScoutsHCC
http://www.instagram.com/girlscoutshcc
Eric Roberts
The Suprise Visit
In select theaters and on-demand Jan. 14.
Collettas Cacti
Instagram: @Collettas_Cacti
Events coming up: 1/23 noon-4:30pm “Sip & Shop” at Twisted Barrel Winery in Lodi;
2/5 noon-4:00pm at Cabrillo Civic Center;
2/6 10am-1pm at Heart Craft Studio in Rancho Cordova with @SacVendorConnect.
All three dates will have special valentines/galentines themed arrangements for sale. There will be 15% off at all three events for BFF’s who purchase a matching set in person together.
Sacramento SPCA
Same-Day Adoption Appointments
Tuesday through Saturday
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org
Meander Bakery
557 40th Street, Sacramento
Instagram: @meander.bakery.sacramento
Next event: January 16th at East Village Bookshop, 3604 McKinley Blvd. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Beast + Bounty
1701 R Street
Sacramento
(916) 244-4016
http://www.eatbeastandbounty.com
@beastandbounty916
hello@eatbeastandbounty.com