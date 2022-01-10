SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people were injured in a crash involving a big rig that shut down a major part of Highway 99 in Sacramento Monday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to the CHP, a big rig transporting a 40,000-pound pipe tipped over and fell on its side. The crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 99 at the westbound Highway 50 connector. All northbound Highway 99 lanes in the area were closed.

The truck driver said he felt the rig losing control as he was turning on the connector and crashed when he tried to stabilize. The CHP said the driver and a passenger both suffered minor injuries.

Caltrans was also working to repair a guardrail damaged in the crash.

The CHP said the big rig had already been removed from the roadway and crews were working on loading the pipe onto another truck to get it off the freeway.

The roadway was closed through the night but reopened early Tuesday morning.