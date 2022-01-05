STOCKTON (CBS13) — A San Joaquin County judge was on the wrong side of the law after being arrested for a suspected DUI following a New Year’s Day crash, the Stockton Police Department said.

The January 1 arrest was caught on camera and shows Judge Mike Mulvihill being escorted away by police officers after he crashed on Pacific Avenue in Stockton shortly before 6 p.m.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office says the case has been sent to the California Attorney General’s Office.

Mulvihill is facing a misdemeanor DUI charge, Stockton police said.