STOCKTON (CBS13) — A San Joaquin County judge was on the wrong side of the law after being arrested for a suspected DUI following a New Year’s Day crash, the Stockton Police Department said.
The January 1 arrest was caught on camera and shows Judge Mike Mulvihill being escorted away by police officers after he crashed on Pacific Avenue in Stockton shortly before 6 p.m.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office says the case has been sent to the California Attorney General's Office.
Mulvihill is facing a misdemeanor DUI charge, Stockton police said.