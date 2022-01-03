VALLEY SPRINGS (CBS13) — Calaveras County sheriff’s deputies seized more than $2 million worth of illegal marijuana from two grow houses, authorities said Monday.

According to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, deputies issued two search warrants at homes in Valley Springs on December 28.

The first was on Southworth Road. Deputies seized 928 marijuana plants and more than 65-pounds of pot. No arrests were made.

The second happened on Crotty Way. Deputies found 729 plants and a few pounds of pot.

Authorities said Qicong Huang, 38, of Richmond, was cited for several charges, including illegal marijuana cultivation, maintaining a drug house and conspiracy.