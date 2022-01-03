SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS13/AP) — Wind, rain and snow were forecast to return to Northern California on Monday, forecasters said.

Unlike the December weather systems that brought much-needed rain and snow to most of the state, the latest system was not forecast to reach Southern California.

The Sacramento National Weather Service Office said significant travel problems were possible on Interstate 5 north of Redding and lighter snowfall accumulations were expected to impact travel over the northern Sierra Nevada on Interstate 80 and U.S. 50.

Light precipitation was expected to return to the region and spread southward through Tuesday.

In the Sacramento Valley, there could be up to .10 inches of rain, and .15 in the foothills.

In the Sierra, we’re expecting to see snow around 4,500-5,500 feet around 2 p.m. Donner Pass could see 6 to 8 inches of snow. At around 4 p.m., winds will start picking up. Wind gusts will be in excess of 100 mph on mountain ridges.

A winter weather advisory that goes from 4 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday has been issued for the Sierra, where as much as 10 inches could fall in some areas.

Rain and snow will continue to push into northern areas into the afternoon and will spread south into the evening. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/RvM0elP434 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 3, 2022

Southern California was dry and cold, with morning freeze warnings and frost advisories in some areas.