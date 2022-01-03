Menu
5 AM Club
Talent Bios
Show Info
Contact Us
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
Daily Photos
News
Editor's Picks
Station Info
Video
Latest
Bumble Bee Watch 2022
Julissa Ortiz is at UC Davis where they are having a Bumble Bee picture contest. See the past winner show us her winning shot of a bumble bee.
23 minutes ago
Thousands Left Without Power In The Sierra After Snow Topples Trees Onto Powerlines
PG&E is working to restore power to over 23,000 customers after storms dropped large amounts of snow in the Sierra, knocking trees onto power lines. The utility says over 500 power poles need to be replaced.
55 minutes ago
The Fun Exchange
Are you into anime and/or Funco products? Check out the The Fun Exchange where they have everything Funco and anime!
56 minutes ago
I-80 Traffic Back To Normal After Morning Delay At West El Camino
All lanes of I-80 are back open after a delay due to police activity Monday morning.
1 hour ago
Monday Morning Forecast - 1/3/22
Cody Stark has your forecast for the Sacramento region.
2 hours ago
SHOW INFO
Latest
Sunday's Show Info (1/2/22)
Show information for Sunday, January 1st, 2022.
Friday's Show Info (12/31/21)
Thursday's Show Info (12/30/21)
Tuesday's Show Info (12/28/21)
Monday's Show Info (12/27/21)
Monday's show information for December 27th, 2021.
SEGMENTS
BIOS
5AM CLUB
More
Contests
Station Info
Daily Photos
News
Contact Us
Editor's Picks
CBSN Sacramento
Watch Now
Airlines Continue Scrapping U.S. Flights After More Than 5,000 Weekend Cancellations
January 3, 2022 at 7:14 am