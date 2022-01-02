NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — With over 15,000 Nevada County PG&E customers without power, the county has provided resources to help those in need of shelter or food and provisions.

Two shelters are available at Bear River High School at 11130 Magnolia Road, Grass Valley, and Nevada City Veterans Hall at 415 North Pine Street in Nevada City.

Both locations provide heat, power, and charging stations, as well as food and water. A Warming Center is open at Madelyn Helling Library from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 980 Helling Way in Nevada City.

Additionally, there are 8 pick-up locations for firewood for homes without power, which can be found, here, as well as other general resources for Nevada County residents.

https://twitter.com/NevadaCountyCA/status/1477746740530876417