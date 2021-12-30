SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Gov. Gavin Newsom On Thursday issued an emergency proclamation for nearly two dozen California counties to provide additional response and support amid ongoing statewide winter storms.

The emergency proclamation impacts the following counties: Alameda, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Humboldt, Lake, Los Angeles, Marin, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Placer, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Sierra and Yuba.

Newsom’s proclamation will expand access to state resources for each county allowing for greater support in response and recovery efforts. Additionally, Caltrans was directed to request immediate federal assistance for highway repairs and reconstructions. Also, the proclamation will ease access to unemployment benefits for those who lost their jobs as a result of the recent winter storms.

Around the Greater Sacramento region, heavy rain and snow have been falling for several days and weeks. Places like Colfax have been blanketed in snow and tens of thousands of people around the Sierra Foothills were left powerless due to downed power lines.

This month has already become the snowiest December on record for parts of the Sierra.

All this comes after California experienced its second-driest year on record and consecutive years of severe drought conditions. State water officials announced Thursday that the state’s mountain snow holds 160% of the water it normally does by this point of the year.