SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — More than two dozen people were killed in crashes and hundreds of DUI arrests were made during the California Highway Patrol’s maximum enforcement period over the Christmas holiday weekend.

CHP officers increased patrols from Christmas Eve through Sunday as more people traveled for the holidays.

In just two days, the agency reported 28 people were killed in car crashes throughout the state.

Additionally, 362 DUI arrests were made during the 54-hour maximum enforcement period, meaning CHP officers averaged a drunk driving arrest nearly every 9 minutes.