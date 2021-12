What Spice is That?? 10amAshley and Jordan guess different spices

13 hours ago

Hard Rock NYE Food & CocktailsRING IN THE NEW YEAR WITH SOME GOOD FOOD, AND DRINKS

13 hours ago

Castle Air MuseumNEW ARRIVALS ARE THE BIG HIGHLIGHT AT THIS LOCAL AIRCRAFT MUSEUM

13 hours ago

What Spice is That?Tina brought in some spices. Jordan and Ashley can either smell them or taste them then try to guess what they are. We like games!

14 hours ago

Hard Rock NYE Food & CocktailsThe ultimate Prince tribute band featuring Marshall Charloff & Purple Experience is ringing in the new year at Hard Rock Hotel Sacramento!

14 hours ago