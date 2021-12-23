Johnnie's Jams Featuring Director: Jonathan MerisIt's the end of 2021 and Director Jonathan Meris has Billboards top songs for 2021. Do you know these JAMS?!

13 hours ago

Question of the DayCheck out today's Question of the Day

13 hours ago

California Museum "Green Book" ExhibitBig Al Sams is at the California Museum showing us their new "Green Book" Exhibit. See this cool and historic exhibit for you and the family to see.

13 hours ago

<< Good Day Rewind <<Here's what you missed on today's show.

13 hours ago

NYE with Last Supper SocietyDon't have any plans for New Year's Eve yet? Check out the Last Supper Society as they have big plans for New Year's Eve! See how you can be a part of this big celebration!

14 hours ago