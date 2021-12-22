OROVILLE (CBS13) — Detectives arrested a man in connection to the murder of an Oroville man last weekend, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Zachary Hutcheson, 40, also of Oroville, was arrested Tuesday evening at a home along Fay Way and is currently in the Butte County Jail.

Earlier Tuesday, Oroville police were notified of a vehicle theft involving Hutcheson, who is a transient, and relatives, the sheriff’s office said. The victim told authorities Hutcheson stole the vehicle.

Hutcheson was spotted driving the vehicle in Berry Creek by the victim and the victim’s daughter. Investigators said, when the victims approached Hutcheson about the vehicle, the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at them and threatened their lives.

An arrest warrant was obtained shortly later for charges of making criminal threats and assault with a firearm.

According to the sheriff’s office, evidence obtained during Tuesday’s investigation and the aforementioned Dec. 19 homicide linked Hutcheson to both incidents. Detectives said they had cause to believe Hutcheson was the person who killed 65-year-old Leopardo Rodriguez, who was found dead at a home along the 1100 block of Feather Avenue Sunday morning.

Detectives found evidence that the person was killed, and the suspect was caught on video running from the area.

Hutcheson was armed when detectives located him along Fay Way. The sheriff’s office said he was safely taken into custody.