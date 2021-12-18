SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 27-year-old, Hunter Daniel Secrest, formerly of San Francisco, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of conspiracy to distribute narcotics, said the Department of Justice.

According to court records, Secrest and his associates ran the Empire marketplace’s dark web merchant account “TheCommission.” Between April 2020 and by June 2020, their group had done over 800 documented sales worth over $200,000 in narcotics, according to law enforcement authorities.

During their time operating, Secrest and his accomplices had in their possession with the intent to distribute at least the following: 752 grams of heroin, 11 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 600 grams of cocaine, 1.6 kilograms of fentanyl-containing mixtures or substances, 45 grams of morphine, 93 grams of methamphetamine-containing mixtures or substances, 277 grams of valium, 285 grams of alprazolam, and 35 grams of Adderall.

On March 22, 2022, Secrest will be sentenced by the United States District Court. Secrest may face a maximum sentence of twenty years in jail and a $1 million fine under the law. The actual sentence, on the other hand, will be set at the court’s discretion after taking into account any applicable statutory criteria as well as the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which evaluate a variety of circumstances.