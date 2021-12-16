SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The CHP is urging drivers to take it easy on the roads as the rain tapers off in the valley.

Despite the change in weather, the roads are still slick. Officers are hoping to avoid crashes like one that happened Thursday morning on I-5 in Sacramento.

Around 3 a.m. an Amazon big rig and a Kia Soul collided in the northbound lanes of I-5 near Cosumnes River Boulevard. The driver of the big rig wasn’t injured, however, the driver of the Kia left the scene in an ambulance. It’s unknown how badly the driver was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.