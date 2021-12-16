SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The CHP is urging drivers to take it easy on the roads as the rain tapers off in the valley.
Despite the change in weather, the roads are still slick. Officers are hoping to avoid crashes like one that happened Thursday morning on I-5 in Sacramento.READ MORE: Two Teens Sentenced After Attempting To Rob And Murder Corn Vendor
Around 3 a.m. an Amazon big rig and a Kia Soul collided in the northbound lanes of I-5 near Cosumnes River Boulevard. The driver of the big rig wasn’t injured, however, the driver of the Kia left the scene in an ambulance. It’s unknown how badly the driver was injured.READ MORE: Downtown Power Outage Enters Third Day
The cause of the crash is under investigation.MORE NEWS: Wind, Rain Drench Valley For The Second Time In A Week