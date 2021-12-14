SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — After a marathon meeting, the Sacramento City Council failed to pass a resolution brought forward by Mayor Darrell Steinberg regarding the towing of vehicles that homeless people live in.

Instead, a resolution passed with significant changes from its original proposal.

“If we do not link cleaning up the city to adding more capacity for people that are unsheltered in various forms, we will be haunted by that decision,” explained Mayor Darrell Steinberg in a city council meeting.

It was a stern warning from Steinberg after proposing a resolution that would prevent the city from kicking out the homeless from living in vehicles without providing them a place to go.

The controversial resolution comes just weeks after code enforcement towed more than 150 RVs and vehicles used by the homeless at the city manager’s direction.

“[It’s] a kneejerk ordinance that chip away at public safety and trust and not the way to run the city. Strategic, collaborative and thoughtful leadership is,” said President & CEO of Sacramento Metro Chamber of Commerce Amanda Blackwood.

A 6-3 vote from a resolution brought by Councilmember Angelique Ashby passed. The resolution, which overrode the mayor’s original proposal, requires more transparency and reporting of housing site updates for the homeless and any enforcement action.

The city said it will also work with county and business leaders to identify “safe parking sites” and other options for the homeless.

Businesses like Jensen Precast claim they have spent $70,000, the equivalent to a year’s salary, on extra safety measures and cleaning up after camps near their company.

“The enforcement has to happen so that there is a level playing field with the people that are unfortunately unhoused at the time but also the rights of businesses to be able to operate,” said project manager Tim Pellegrini.

Robert Husted, who has been moved around the city due to sweeps, wants to see more help from elected officials.

“Deal with the homeless people trying to get them off the streets and trying to fix the problem and not make it worser (sic),” he explained.

Homeless advocate and Attorney Mark Merin supports the mayor’s resolution and explained anything less endangers the lives of the unsheltered.

“They are out there and have no other place to go. For them to have their homes, their houses, their vehicles confiscated and move its criminal. It’s more than just a violation of civil rights,” he said.

The passed resolution will go into effect immediately.