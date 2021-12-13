SHASTA COUNTY (CBS13) – The CHP has issued a Silver Alert for a missing senior who could be in danger.

The missing man is identified as 90-year-old Joseph Marsiano. He was last seen on December 12 at around 10 a.m. in Redding, Shasta County, the CHP says. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has gray hair, brown eyes, and glasses.

He was last seen wearing a blue windbreaker and is believed to be driving a 1999 Buick LeSabre with California license plate 4DDU469. Officers haven’t said why he is being considered at-risk.

If you see Mariano, you’re asked to call 9-1-1.

The alert was issued for Shasta, Tehama, Glenn, Colusa, Yolo, Sacramento, and San Joaquin counties.